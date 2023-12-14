DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Three of the officers involved in the shooting death of Stephen Perkins have appealed their disciplinary action, Decatur City Attorney Herman Marks confirmed Thursday.

Mayor Tab Bowling announced last week that he was firing three officers and suspending a fourth officer in connection with Perkins’ shooting death on Sept. 29. Bowling did not identify the officers and Decatur has not said which officers have appealed.

A lawsuit filed by the family of Stephen Perkins names the officers believed to have been involved in his death. The City of Decatur told News 19 it could not confirm the names, however, in a news conference last week Bowling said if the officers appealed, the cases would become public record.

The Perkins family lawsuit named those officers as Bailey Marquette, Christopher Mukkadam, Joey Williams and Vance Summers. It alleges federal civil rights violations by these defendants.

Marks said Thursday the process is now with the city’s personnel board.

“At the appropriate time notice of the hearings will be made known,” Marks told News 19. “This could be several days or weeks in the future. The details will be presented to the Board at the hearings.”

News 19 is working to gather more information and will provide updates to this story as they become available.