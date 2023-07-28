DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — With scorching temperatures outside, the trend for most is to stay cool inside.

But, seeing that tick up at the end of the month on your utility bill is not ideal.

There are some things you can do at home that can still keep you cool without breaking your wallet.

The most important is to keep your thermostat a few degrees higher than normal.

Another way to keep costs down is to make sure you turn everything off when you leave a room, keep shutters or blinds closed on the sunny side, and maybe cook outside on the grill.

Appliance usage can also be managed to keep your bill down.

“Any major appliance that you can keep from running during the day that generate heats like a dryer or an oven is better to run after hours because the more heat you put into the house the more heat that has to be removed in addition to the heat that’s outside,” said Joe Holmes, Decatur Utilities Communications Coordinator.

Additionally, turning your fans counterclockwise will still keep you feeling cool inside while not running up your electric bill.