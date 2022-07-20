DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A status hearing has been set and several motions were reviewed in the case against a Decatur man charged with capital murder in connection to a hit-and-run robbery.

A status hearing for 44-year-old Jason Michael Osborn will be held on September 30 at 1 p.m. at the Morgan County Courthouse. Osborn was arrested on December 19, 2020, following a Morgan County Grand Jury indictment.

On October 28, 2018, Decatur Police received a call about a man lying in the road on 12th Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Ricardo Dwayne Brown unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators determined Brown had been the victim of a hit-and-run.

After interviewing multiple witnesses, detectives had enough information to name Osborn as the driver of the vehicle that hit Brown. They also found that Osborn had robbed Brown for an unspecified amount of money and drugs before allegedly hitting him with the vehicle and driving away.

On September 13, 2019, Osborn was charged with murder and first-degree robbery. He had already been in custody on unrelated charges at the time.

Jason Michael Osborn (Decatur Police Department, 2019)

In a July 17 hearing, the court reviewed several motions in the case, granting some, denying some and deferring others.

In a motion to bar the death penalty from being sought, the motion was deferred until after a verdict has been reached in the case.

You can view all of the motions below:

Osborn had also made a motion for a hearing to determine that he is incompetent to stand trial – an agreement was reached that the motion would be re-asserted, in the event that a motion for a mental evaluation is filed in due time prior to the trial.