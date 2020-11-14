UPDATE: 1 in custody, standoff over in Morgan County after man shoots into occupied home

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the standoff ended and one person was taken into custody just before 11:10 a.m.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reported a standoff in Morgan County Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post, deputies were called to the 100-block of Guy Roberts Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said a man broke into one home, stole a gun, and shot into another.

Deputies were attempting to talk the man out of the second home as of 10:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the area.