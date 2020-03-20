Standoff in Lawrence County causes apartment building evacuation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Law enforcement agents are at a home in Courtland where police say a man is barricaded inside a home. Several people have told us they were evacuated from their nearby apartment building around 6:00 Friday morning.

This is happening near the First Baptist Church on Jefferson Street in Courtland.

Our crew on the scene is being kept a good distance from the scene, but they have been told that law enforcement officers responded to a call of a man firing a gun. Now, they say, that man won’t come out of the home.

Moulton police, Courtland Police, Town Creek Police, and Florence Lauderdale SWAT all on scene. As well as Lawrence County EMS