Standoff in Lawrence County causes apartment building evacuation

Decatur

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Law enforcement agents are at a home in Courtland where police say a man is barricaded inside a home. Several people have told us they were evacuated from their nearby apartment building around 6:00 Friday morning.

This is happening near the First Baptist Church on Jefferson Street in Courtland.

Our crew on the scene is being kept a good distance from the scene, but they have been told that law enforcement officers responded to a call of a man firing a gun. Now, they say, that man won’t come out of the home.

Moulton police, Courtland Police, Town Creek Police, and Florence Lauderdale SWAT all on scene. As well as Lawrence County EMS

