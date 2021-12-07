Stabbing suspect wanted by Decatur Police

DECATUR, Ala. – Authorities are asking for help finding a woman accused of stabbing her girlfriend.

Decatur Police were called to a home on Brookline Road on December 6 about a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a woman had been stabbed. Emergency crews flew her to Huntsville Hospital, where police said she is in stable condition.

Investigators believe the victim’s girlfriend, Marketa Sipp, 36, of Decatur, is a suspect in the crime.

Police issued a warrant against Sipp for second-degree domestic violence.

If you have any information on Sipps, contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.