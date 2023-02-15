DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A student was stunned with a stun gun after a fight and a School Resource Officer (SRO) found a gun in two separate incidents at Austin Junior High on Wednesday.

Decatur City Schools officials sent a letter to parents stating the first incident happened around 1 p.m. on February 15. Two students serving in in-school suspension were reportedly involved in a fight that could not be broken up by school administration. This resulted in one of the students being stunned.

An SRO arrested both students and charged them with disorderly conduct.

In a separate incident, a student was found with a gun in a classroom around 3 p.m., according to DCS officials. An SRO went to the classroom with an assistant principal and found the student had a loaded 9mm Glock on their person.

School officials say that charges are pending against the students arrested during these incidents.

DCS will operate on Friday under a heightened alert out of caution. Classes are virtual on Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.