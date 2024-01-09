DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Decatur Fire and Rescue (DFR), says that they responded to a house fire where eight people were displaced on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the fire was located at 902 Somerville Road SE. DFR responded to the scene of the fire just before 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, the homeowner told responders that she heard a loud noise in the bathroom and saw flames. After the home was evacuated, the fire was put out.

Officials said that they believe the fire was started by a faulty space heater which left eight people displaced at the end of the incident.

There were no injuries reported during the incident and the Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family.