DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A South Alabama man was arrested after Decatur Police say he used a victim’s ‘personally identifying information’ to complete multiple purchases across multiple jurisdictions in the state.

Benjamin Jay Adams, 46, of Mount Vernon, AL, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property and three counts of identity theft, with additional charges expected.

On August 30, the Decatur Police Department (DPD) said a business filed a report in connection to fraud being perpetrated by the same person across multiple jurisdictions.

The case was assigned to Detective Ferguson, who began investigating and reportedly discovered a male, later identified as Adams, entered the business and used a victim’s identifying info to complete purchases totaling over $6,000.

DPD said Detective Ferguson found Adams entered the same business located in other jurisdictions throughout Alabama and committed similar fraud. According to the department, Ferguson received multiple photos from surveillance video and positively identified Adam.

A first-degree theft warrant was obtained for Adams’ arrest and a Morgan County Circuit Court Judge set his bond at $30,000 on August 30. The following day, authorities said the Madison Police Department located Adams while he was attempting to commit fraud at the business location in Madison. MPD transported Adams to the Morgan County Jail, where he was booked.

DPD said Ferguson continued the investigation and made contact with the victim who confirmed Adams wasn’t associated with the business and didn’t have permission to utilize his personal info to gain access to the business account.

The detective obtained warrants for three counts of identity theft on September 1, and served the warrants on Adams at the jail, where he was already incarcerated for the theft charge. His bond was set at $60,000 by a Morgan County Circuit Judge.

Adams is currently held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $90,000 bond. The department added the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.