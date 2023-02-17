PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 27-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday after authorities said she gave birth to a baby who tested positive for drugs.

On January 26, the Morgan County Department of Human Resources (DHR) contacted the Priceville Police Department (PPD) saying that Beth Monica Schillinger gave birth the day before.

DHR officials told police the newborn tested positive for drugs.

On Feb. 15, PPD officers went to Schillinger’s home and arrested her on outstanding municipal warrants for failure to appear.

Schillinger (Priceville Police Dept.)

That same day, Assistant Chief Jason Wilbanks was able to get a felony warrant on Schillinger for chemical endangerment of a child, a Class B felony.

Schillinger was booked into the Morgan County Jail and is being held in lieu of a $35,000 bond.