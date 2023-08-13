SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Talladega woman was arrested after police said she stole a car and was later found with meth and Xanax, according to the Somerville Police Department.

Kasondra Kay Strickland, 34 of Talladega, has been charged with First Degree Theft, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

SPD said Sergeant Anderson was called to a local church in reference to a stolen vehicle Saturday around 7:45 p.m. After taking the initial report Strickland was identified as a suspect and officers were told to be on the look out for a red Dodge Dakota, according to SPD.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Priceville Police Department responded to a call regarding the well being of a woman at the Marathon Gas Station that SPD said fit the description of Strickland.

SPD said upon arrival a foot chase between Strickland and a Priceville Police officer occurred before the officer was able to arrest Strickland. SPD arrived at the gas station and took Strickland into custody.

A search occurred after the incident and SPD said Strickland was found with 13.34 grams of methamphetamine, 3 Xanax pills, with drug paraphernalia.

She was transported to the Morgan County Jail without incident where she is held on a $6,300 bond, according to online jail records.