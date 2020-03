MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Somerville man.

The crash happened six miles west of Hartselle at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11th., according to the report.

Jack Daniel Grandstaff, 35, was killed when the 2006 Volvo SUV he was driving left the roadway on Vaughn Bridge Road and struck a utility pole.

Authorities say Grandstaff was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA Troopers will investigate.