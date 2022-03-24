DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Police say a Somerville man was charged with identity theft Tuesday. The victim initially reported the stolen identity in late January, according to Decatur Police.

Authorities say 34-year-old Airens Maclin of Somerville was developed as a suspect, using the stolen identity to get two loans and more than $1,600 from local businesses. On February 2, officers obtained warrants for Maclin’s arrest.

On Tuesday, March 22, Maclin was arrested. He faces multiple charges, including two counts of identity theft, two counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, and third-degree theft.

Maclin was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $16,000 bond.