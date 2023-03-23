MORGAN COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says it has arrested a Somerville man on charges of financially exploiting an elderly person.

MCSO said it arrested Graham Christian Selva, 26, of Somerville Wednesday on warrants for first-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person and third-degree domestic violence harassment.

The sheriff’s office said on March 19 investigators received a report of missing funds from an individual’s financial account. MCSO said an investigation found that the funds had been moved from the account to a second person’s CashApp account belonging to Selva, who was a family member of the victim. The sheriff’s office said the victim’s financial institution estimates the lasses at around $35,000.

MCSO said Selva was transported to and booked into the Mogan County Jail and held on a $36,300.