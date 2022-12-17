SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was investigating a burglary at a Somerville home when investigators conducted a traffic stop nearby, determining they’d found the suspect.

Officers with MCSO arrested 48-year-old Nathan Thomas Bond of Somerville in connection with an ongoing investigation into the burglary of a home on Cain Road in Somerville.

While in the area, investigators conducted a traffic stop on Bond’s vehicle and determined he had entered into the home and taken items.

Nathan Thomas Bond (Photo: Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Bond is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and is being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.