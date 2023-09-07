MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has arrested a Somerville man in connection with a stolen four-wheeler.

MCSO said deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the 100 block of Gum Springs Cut Off Road near Hartselle on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and investigators were able to locate the stolen four-wheeler and arrested Houston Matthew Russell. MCSO said he has been charged with first-degree theft.

The sheriff’s office said Russell was booked into the Morgan County Jail and is being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond.