SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One Morgan County man was charged with sex abuse of a child after an investigation.

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of alleged sexual assault on Sept. 2. As a result of the investigation, investigators got an arrest warrant for Brandon Lee Miller, 47, of Somerville.

Investigators and deputies found and arrested Miller on Sept. 8. He was charged with sex abuse of a child under 12.

Miller is being held at Morgan County Jail on a bond of $50,000, according to the sheriff’s office.