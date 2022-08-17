MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was arrested after running through a pasture fence during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a car on Rice Road in Hartselle, but the driver drove away. After a short chase, the driver went off the road and ran into a pasture fence on Nanceford Road.
Deputies say Burt Anthony Williams, 47, of Somerville, was arrested at the scene.
Jail records show Williams was booked into the Morgan County Jail at 1:32 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. He is charged with attempting to elude police, possession of drug paraphernalia, buying and receiving stolen property, and three probation violations.
His bond is set at $5,600.