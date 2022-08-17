MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was arrested after running through a pasture fence during a police chase on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to stop a car on Rice Road in Hartselle, but the driver drove away. After a short chase, the driver went off the road and ran into a pasture fence on Nanceford Road.

Deputies say Burt Anthony Williams, 47, of Somerville, was arrested at the scene.



(Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Jail records show Williams was booked into the Morgan County Jail at 1:32 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17. He is charged with attempting to elude police, possession of drug paraphernalia, buying and receiving stolen property, and three probation violations.

His bond is set at $5,600.