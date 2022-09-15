DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – An Athens man was arrested and will be charged in connection with multiple theft investigations after a gas station clerk was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.

Decatur Police were called to the Snacker’s gas station on Modaus Road around 7 a.m. The victim told police that a man with a gun had robbed the store and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators identified Richard J. Fralix, 31, as their primary suspect and began looking for his vehicle. Fralix was located at the Valero gas station on Hwy 24 and taken into custody.

Fralix is charged with first degree robbery and was taken to the Morgan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

During the investigation, officers found stolen property from crimes in Limestone County. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and Athens Police Department are filing warrants for more charges against Fralix.