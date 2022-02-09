DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Small businesses in Decatur will be eligible to apply for the Small Business Loan / Grant Assistance Program beginning Wednesday, February 16th.

The initiative extends an opportunity for local businesses impacted by COVID-19 to apply for a zero-interest loan of up to $20,000 with the potential of having the loan forgiven in 12 months.

Eligible businesses include restaurants, hotels, coffee shops, and other retailers with less than 25 employees.

The businesses must have been in operation for at least one year prior to March 13, 2020.

The funds can be used to cover administrative costs including utilities, rent, mortgage payments, or payroll.

How to Apply

Small businesses can apply for assistance online or pick up a packet at Decatur City Hall or the Chamber of Commerce.

Applications must be received by March 25, 2022.

For more information, contact the City of Decatur’s Community Development Department at (256) 341-4960.