DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A local church was heavily damaged in a fire early Monday morning.

Sixth Avenue Community Church lead pastor Sean DeMars posted on the church’s Facebook saying that he was woken up at 4:30 a.m. to call that there was a fire at the church.

Decatur Fire and Rescue said they responded to the fire at approximately 2:37 a.m., and that crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The church’s post says the fire consumed the entire meeting hall and left the rest of the building with significant smoke and water damage.

No one was injured in the fire and it is believed to have been started by a wall heater, according to the church’s post.

Decatur Fire and Rescue is continuing to investigate the fire.