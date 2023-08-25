DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A 41-year-old Decatur man and several others have been arrested and are facing numerous criminal charges following a months-long investigation into possible gambling and drug distribution across the city.

The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said Keithan Tarrell Swoopes was developed as one of the suspects through the investigation, which was carried out by Investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit.

Police said at least four buildings in the 1200 block of 21st Avenue SW and the 1300 block of Alpine Street SE were believed to be involved with the criminal activity.

On August 24, search warrants were carried out at all of those buildings, which they said recovered “numerous gambling devices, firearms, distribution quantities of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and US currency.”

Swoopes was charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, first-degree possession of marijuana, promoting gambling, and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

The DPD said Swoopes was already out on bond for the previous certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and promoting gambling charges. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail and placed on a $60,000 cash bond for the firearm and marijuana distribution charge, and a $600 regular bond for the promoting gambling and drug paraphernalia charges.

Police said the following were also arrested and charged as a part of the investigation:

Briana Stover – promoting gambling, $300 bond

Andrea Owens – promoting gambling, $300 bond

Nekisha Melson – simple gambling, $300 bond

Melissa Hayes – simple gambling, $300 bond

Shawna Posey – simple gambling, $300 bond

All illegal gambling devices and cash were seized pending court proceedings, police stated.