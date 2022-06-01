MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are on the scene of a possible shooting.

According to a Facebook post, deputies say the possible shooting happened near McKendree Church in the Massey community.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mike Swafford told News 19 two people reportedly exchanged gunfire. Swafford said deputies were attempting to find one of the individuals involved.

Officials say there are no known injuries at this time, and drivers coming through the area should use caution due to a heavy police presence.

This is a developing story.