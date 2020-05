MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Rhonda Nelson Palmer.

Rhonda is 55-years-old and from Somerville.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rhonda went missing from her home Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was last seen wearing black pants and a dark-colored long sleeve shirt with grey writing on it.

If you have information please contact Investigators at 256-566-8762.

