DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — One North Alabama woman who lost her mom to cancer is using her story to help others who are experiencing similar battles with the disease.

Amber Davis began the “50 Shades of Pink Hair-A-Thon” to raise cancer awareness and funds that’ll go toward families who are going through what her mother Tammy did.

“She never gave up, she put up a fight to the very end,” Davis remarked.

She’s continued that same fight against the disease in her late mother’s honor.

Her mother Tammy’s battle, along with Davis’ background in cosmetology is what motivated her to create the event bringing stylists together to give people pink makeovers.

“For her to put up that much and show me that much strength through the journey that she was battling twice, there’s no reason that we can’t get up in the morning and do something for people who are going through the same thing,” Davis told News 19. “It put in me a fire to help.”

With October being breast cancer awareness month, the event’s purpose is to support cancer research and cancer patients who may be financially impacted by the medical costs associated with the disease.

Davis’ godmother Leslie Orr McDaniel is a 3 year cancer survivor. She says raising awareness is significant and she’s glad her goddaughter has continued to help others since losing her mother to cancer back in 2015 on Christmas Day.

“Cancer does not discriminate. I thought I was healthy doing the right thing. The worst thing I could’ve heard is when the doctor diagnosed me with breast cancer,” McDaniel said. “Seeing her continue with an event like this to continue to try to raise money for research to find a cure for this, I am very proud of her.”

Saturday’s event included live performances and food along with a number of organizations on hand that are dedicated to Davis’ mission.

Among those were LaCretia and Dustin Riekeberg, the creators of the Destiny Stronger Foundation. The couple lost their daughter Destiny to cancer. Since then, they’ve been committed to helping others who are experiencing the battle against the disease like they did.

“We take families that are in dire need of finances and prayer and we lift them up and we support them,” Dustin said. “Collectively we all have to unite to go after cancer itself because the more we attack cancer and not streamline finances and support to individual causes, I think we come to a better resolution for all cancers that are out there.”

Davis says her mother was impactful when it came to serving her community leaving behind a legacy that she felt obligated to continue.

“If I can be out here showing love bringing pink, I’m going to continue to do that until we figure out something so nobody else will lose their mother like I lost mine,” Davis said. “She’s supposed to be here, she was only 46 years old, she was pretty young when she passed so I have to live for her”.

The “50 Shades of Pink Hair-A-Thon” has raised $8,000 for both survivors and those who are still battling cancer since 2015.