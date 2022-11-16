MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The trial against Danny Duane Pitts, a former pastor at a Decatur church, has been continued to next year, according to court records.

Pitts was arrested just over one year ago, with Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson saying the 59-year-old was indicted and charged with one count of first-degree sodomy and one count of second-degree sodomy.

The former church leader pleaded not guilty in March ahead of a jury trial slated for November 28. Now, that trial won’t happen until at least February 27, 2023.

According to Lt. Alan McDearmond, Hartselle Police executed a warrant issued by the Morgan County Grand Jury against Pitts, arresting him at his Hartselle home without incident.

He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility and later released on a $500,000 bond. Conditions of Pitts’ release included that he had to wear an ankle monitor, could not leave the state and would have to turn over his passport.

Prior to his arrest, News 19 reported that a pastor had been accused of acting inappropriately toward kids at the GracePoint Church in Decatur as rumors were circulating on social media. Several people claimed to have been groomed and abused by a pastor at the church.

According to authorities in Grundy County, Tennessee, Pitts faces four more sex-related charges in that state, including statutory rape, two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and statutory rape by an authority figure.

Pitts was released from Grundy County custody on a $50,000 bond.

Court documents say that a settlement hearing will be set at a later date.