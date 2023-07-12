DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Seventh Haven Inc will host another domestic violence awareness walk in downtown Decatur on Saturday, July 22.

Seventh Haven Inc was established in March of 2022. It is a shelter for women who are displaced by domestic violence, and the organization gives them the option to stay somewhere safe when they leave the women’s shelter if they cannot go home – due to their abuser still living there – as well as other scenarios regarding assault at the hands of a partner.

Seventh Haven and Latanya Davis of S.E.V.E.D.A will team up for this event in Decatur. Davis is walking in support of her daughter, De’Ja Bolden, who was murdered in Decatur by domestic violence in July of 2021.

The walk will be from 9 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. The purpose of this event is “walking to support and bring awareness to victims and survivors of domestic violence,” quoted from Seventh Haven Inc.

There will be different vendors at the walk, food trucks, event t-shirts and domestic violence protection devices available.

Registration is required to walk. Tickets are $20 for adults and kids 12 and under walk for free.

To register for the walk, visit Seventh Haven Inc’s website here.