MORGAN COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — Two motor vehicle accidents caused traffic delays on the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 Thursday.

The first accident, a single-vehicle fire occurred at 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 314 in Cullman County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the wreck caused a road blockage.

Video Courtesy of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said the traffic from that incident then caused another one.

The Sheriff’s Office said that a two-vehicle accident occurred later near I-65 exit 318 in the congestion caused by the Cullman County incident. MCSO said a vehicle impacted the back of an 18-wheeler.

Only minor injuries occurred during the wreck but it did cause another road blockage.