DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Fire and Rescue (DFR) is investigating a kitchen fire at the Decatur Texas Roadhouse on Monday.

DFR Lieutenant Brandon Sivley said the small kitchen fire happened around 2:15 p.m. just before the restaurant was set to open at 3 p.m. He said the staff acted quickly in activating a hood system in the kitchen helping to mitigate the fire.

Sivley said there were no injuries and little damage as a result of the fire.

Decatur Texas Roadhouse posted on social media Monday saying that it was temporarily closed. The closure will allow for routine fixes to make sure the restaurant meets safety criteria, according to Sivley.