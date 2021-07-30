Second suspect arrested in Hartselle shooting investigation

HARTSELLE, Ala. — A second suspect was arrested on Friday in connection to a shooting that occurred on Simpson Street Monday.

The suspect, Serenity Rhae Thompson, 21, of Hartselle, is charged with shooting into an occupied building. She turned herself in on Friday.

Witnesses said Thompson drove the vehicle to and from the residence on Simpson Street. They also saw Thompson on the porch of the residence when Ivory, the suspect who turned himself in on Monday, shot the victim twice, according to the Hartselle Police Department.

Investigators continue to interview witnesses and review surveillance videos from Monday’s shooting,

Thompson was transported to Morgan County Jail and bail was set to $15,000.