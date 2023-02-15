HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Hartselle man was arrested and indicted by a Morgan County grand jury in connection to the stabbing death of 44-year-old Charles Cameron Hill.

43-year-old Rathel Amos Lindley was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder. His bond was set at $250,000. His brother, Billy Joe Lindley, was arrested immediately after the incident.

Rathel Lindley (Hartselle Police Dept.)

Lt. Alan McDearmond with Hartselle Police Department told News 19 that officers were called to the intersection of Corsbie Street and Woodall Street for a reported altercation around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2021.

When officers arrived, they discovered Hill’s body near the Hartselle gymnastics building near the intersection, with at least four apparent stab wounds to his torso.

McDearmond said Hill had gone to the home of Billy Joe Lindley, in the 400-block of Woodall Street. Hill reportedly got into an argument with Lindley’s brother, Rathel, outside the home.

Police say Billy Lindley came outside and stabbed Hill.

Billy Lindley (Hartselle Police Dept.)

“After he stabbed him, [Hill] tried to flee and [Billy Lindley] chased him, stabbed him a few more times,” explained Lt. McDearmond. “[Hill] tried to retreat into a building at the gymnastics facility here in town on Corsbie Street. Of course, with all the commotion going on the people inside were a little bit scared and leery of what was going on so they locked the doors and called the police.”

Hill ultimately died outside the building.

49-year-old Billy Joe Lindley was found near the scene. Police interviewed several witnesses and identified him as their suspect. Billy Lindley was taken to the police department where officers said he confessed to killing Hill.

Billy Lindley was arrested and charged with murder. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

Both of the brothers were indicted for Hill’s death after evidence was presented to a Morgan County grand jury.