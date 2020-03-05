Schools in Morgan County win court battle over online sales tax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - Three school systems won in court on Tuesday when a judge ruled that the bulk of online sales taxes received by Morgan County Commission must be given to the three school districts in the county.

Hartselle City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dee Dee Jones filed suit against the Morgan County Commission in October of 2019 when the commission refused to follow the Morgan County specific law requiring online sales tax to be treated like tax from brick and mortar stores.

"Senator Orr created this piece of law and it was passed and so that’s what this has been about, asking the Morgan County Commission to follow that law,” said Jones.

The money involved is substantial. Since the suit was filed in October, over $700,000 of online sales tax has been collected.

"The revenue commission has been holding that money and it will be distributed according to the judge’s orders,” said Jones.

The commission argued that the law passed in 2019 was unconstitutional. The court ruling upheld the law and says the county commission has to distribute all but 5% of the online sales tax.

"We are funded by online sales tax and brick and mortar sales tax online. It’s the same thing. It is a sales tax,” said Jones.

Going forward, the commission will keep 5%, volunteer fire departments 1.5% and the other 93.5% will be divided among Morgan County Schools, Decatur City Schools, and Hartselle City Schools.

Dr. Jones says each district will get a lump sum from the money collected and held while the suit was playing out in court.

"Hartselle City Schools will receive about 15% of that fund which equates to $110,000 for our school system,” said Jones.

Jones says getting online sales tax is critical to growth for Hartselle City Schools and is looking forward to the possibility of building a new elementary school.

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long tells WHNT News 19 that the commission plans to appeal the court decision.