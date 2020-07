DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Utilities said scammers are calling customers and threatening to cut off their power if they don’t pay up.

Decatur Utilities spokesman Joe Holmes said scammers are calling from a number beginning with area code 902. He added DU would never call customers and demand payment by credit, debit or prepaid card.

Holmes said people should hang up, call the Customer Service Department at 256-552-1400, and select option 4 to report the scam and verify their account status.