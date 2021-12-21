Santa is coming to Decatur! See where he will be

DECATUR, Ala. — Santa recruited the help of the Decatur Fire Department so he can see families before he goes back to the North Pole to get packed up for Christmas.
Crews tell us that Santa will be riding around near elementary schools to hopefully be near everyone. They gave News 19 a schedule and streets they will travel down so you can make sure you don’t miss him.
They are unable to attend each school due to time constraints and they also noted they will not be able to stop at the locations.
Travel Schedule
- Start: 9:00 a.m. – Ben Davis Elementary | West Moulton to Danville Road
- 9:30 a.m. – West Decatur Elementary | Third Street to Overpass to Gordon Drive
- 9:45 a.m. – Banks-Cadell Elementary | Gordon Drive to Somerville Road
- 10:00 a.m. – Oak Park Elementary | 16th Avenue to Magnolia Street
- 10:15 a.m. – Walter Jackson Elementary | Magnolia Street to Greenwood Drive
- 10:30 a.m. – Eastwood Elementary | Magnolia Street/14th Street/Austinville Road/Clara Avenue
- 11:00 a.m. – Austinville Elementary | Spring Avenue to Tammy Street
- 11:10 a.m. – Francis Nungester Elementary | Tammy Street to Way thru the Woods
- 11:20 a.m. – Chesnut Grove Elementary | Danville Road/Westmead Street/Auburn Drive
- 11:35 a.m. – Julian Harris Elementary | Westmead Street/19th Avenue
- 11:50 a.m. – Woodmeade Elementary
- End: 12:00 p.m. – The Brick Deli and Tavern
Parents are welcome to come and have pictures made of their children with Santa and the fire truck at The Brick.