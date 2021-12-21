Santa is coming to Decatur! See where he will be

Decatur firefighters were tipped off from neighbors who say groups are calling them claiming to be raising money for first responders.

DECATUR, Ala. — Santa recruited the help of the Decatur Fire Department so he can see families before he goes back to the North Pole to get packed up for Christmas.

Crews tell us that Santa will be riding around near elementary schools to hopefully be near everyone. They gave News 19 a schedule and streets they will travel down so you can make sure you don’t miss him.

They are unable to attend each school due to time constraints and they also noted they will not be able to stop at the locations.

Travel Schedule

Start: 9:00 a.m. – Ben Davis Elementary | West Moulton to Danville Road

9:00 a.m. – Ben Davis Elementary | West Moulton to Danville Road 9:30 a.m. – West Decatur Elementary | Third Street to Overpass to Gordon Drive

9:45 a.m. – Banks-Cadell Elementary | Gordon Drive to Somerville Road

10:00 a.m. – Oak Park Elementary | 16th Avenue to Magnolia Street

10:15 a.m. – Walter Jackson Elementary | Magnolia Street to Greenwood Drive

10:30 a.m. – Eastwood Elementary | Magnolia Street/14th Street/Austinville Road/Clara Avenue

11:00 a.m. – Austinville Elementary | Spring Avenue to Tammy Street

11:10 a.m. – Francis Nungester Elementary | Tammy Street to Way thru the Woods

11:20 a.m. – Chesnut Grove Elementary | Danville Road/Westmead Street/Auburn Drive

11:35 a.m. – Julian Harris Elementary | Westmead Street/19th Avenue

11:50 a.m. – Woodmeade Elementary

End: 12:00 p.m. – The Brick Deli and Tavern

Parents are welcome to come and have pictures made of their children with Santa and the fire truck at The Brick.