DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — A Russellville man has been charged in connection to a series of thefts in Decatur, according to the Decatur Police Department (DPD).

A spokesperson with DPD said Michal William Gargus, 32, of Russellville was charged with a series of thefts over the last two months on Saturday. The department said the charges stem from thefts in February and early March.

On February 19, 2023, both Walmart and Home Depot reported a theft of merchandise to the department, according to DPD. The value of the merchandise in both thefts was between $500 and $1,500.

Martin’s Family Clothing also reported a theft on March 15, 2023. A spokesperson for DPD said the value of that merchandise was between $1,500 and $2,500.

The department said during the investigation Gargus was identified as a suspect in all three cases and warrants for second-degree and third-degree theft of property were obtained for him.

Gargus was arrested on March 30 on unrelated charges and held at the Muscle Shoals Jail. A spokesperson with DPD said Gargus was then transported to the Morgan County Jail where the warrants were served and he was held on a $4,500 bond.