HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The State of Alabama has awarded a grant for infrastructure improvements connecting to a new Mapco in Hartselle.

The new station will be located next to the Hartselle Cracker Barrel, at the southeast corner of the AL-36/I-65 interchange. Uncle Hershel Way, currently the entrance road to Cracker Barrel, will be extended into a full loop that connects with Lando Crain Road on both ends, providing access to the restaurant and Mapco station.

The $300,000 Community Development Block Grant provided by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The City of Hartselle is supplying a local match of $205,235.

“Alabama’s northern section of Interstate 65 is growing rapidly with businesses to serve the ever-increasing number of travelers,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in support of this development which will increase commerce for the city of Hartselle and likely help propel future developments in that area.” Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Director Kenneth Boswell