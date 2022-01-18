Registration open for Pipefitter program

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Calhoun Community College is partnering with the Construction Industry Craft Training Board (CICTB) and North Alabama Workforce Development Alliance (NAWDA) for a pipefitting training course.

Program leaders say it’s a great opportunity for people who are straight out of high school or anyone who might be looking for a career change.

Doug Brazier with Calhoun Workforce Solutions, says the pandemic has also had an impact on who might be interested.

Brazier says, “the pandemic has really opened a lot of people’s eyes to how there are so many other things out there. So we’re looking for a good mix of people, young, mid-level career changers, you name it. Anyone who wants to get a new start in a great career.”

The 12-week program starts in February. It costs $495 for the full course. Classes will meet on Fridays from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Those interested can register here.