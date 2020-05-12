Recreation facilities reopening in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – T.C Almon, the Aquadome, and the Jimmy John’s Tennis Center will reopen Tuesday, May 12, but with limitations.

T.C. Almon will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. However, you must make a reservation in order to enter. The weight room will have a four person maximum, and the use of showers and lockers is prohibited.

The Aquadome is also open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Saturday. The pool is open for lap swimming – with 1 person per lane – and is by reservation only. Showers and lockers are also prohibited and you must bring your own equipment.

The tennis center is also open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and the courts are by reservation only, with a four person maximum. The reservations must be paid by credit card – no cash – and paid at the time the reservation is made.