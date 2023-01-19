DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Train services are on pause in Decatur after some damage to a bridge crossing the Tennessee River.

Norfolk Southern says the railroad bridge at Decatur junction on the Memphis East division was hit Tuesday. The incident disrupted train services between Chattanooga and Sheffield.

Officials say they’ve done inspections and believe the bridge will out of service until Saturday.

It isn’t clear what hit the bridge.

Meanwhile, Norfolk Southern warned customers to expect delays of 24 to 72 hours for freight moving between the Southeast and Memphis, the Northeast and Memphis, as well as all points on Norfolk Southern to and from BNSF Railway and Union Pacific interchange at Memphis.