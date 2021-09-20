Racking Horse World Celebration kicks off in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — The Racking Horse Breeders Association will crown a new World Grand Champion this week at the 50th World Celebration event in Decatur.

This event is considered the largest Racking Horse show in the United States with nine days of competition.

It began on September 17 and runs until September 25. It overs over 180 classes for children, adults, amateurs, and professionals.

Shows are held nightly at the Morgan County Celebration Arena located at 67 Horse Center Road, off Highway 67 East, in Decatur. Admission is $5 per person.

Organizers invite the community to come out each night to see some of the top equestrians from across the United States in action and experience the excitement of crowning a new grand champion.

There will also be various activities for the family such as a barn decorating contest, nightly consignment sales, and a stick horse class for the kids.

Those attending are requested to wear a mask, and maintain social distance from those not in their immediate family or group. There will also be hand sanitizer stations located around the area.