Public tips lead to drug arrest in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Tips from the public led officers to arrest a man on drug charges.

Decatur Police began investigating after receiving multiple complaints about drug activity at a residence on Modaus Road. Officers went to the home on May 16 and met Eulises James Sanchez.

Police say they found Sanchez in possession of a large quantity of marijuana, as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Sanchez was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and is being held on a $3,800 bond.