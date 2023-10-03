DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — On Tuesday, chants of “Justice for Steve Perkins!” could be heard on Wilson Street in Decatur, in front of the Double Tree by Hilton Riverfront hotel.

A group of protestors gathered, demanding justice for Stephen Perkins, a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting on Friday.

Other members of the group chanted, “No justice no peace, arrest the police!” and some held signs with similar sayings. Many drivers honked in solidarity as they drove by the protest.

The protest happened as the 2023 Legislative Update was happening inside the hotel, with the keynote speech given by Governor Kay Ivey.

Tommy Cook, a protestor, said he hoped their protest got the attention of Governor Ivey.

“I want her to ask questions,” Cook said. “What’s going on? What’s going on? That’s what I want from her.”

“Ask questions from our city officials. Ask questions from them because we need someone to give us answers” Cook said.

The protest was peaceful and did not impact the start of the Legislative Update event.

News 19 spoke with Governor Ivey after the luncheon. We asked her what her thoughts were on the protest, and if she was aware of Perkins’ death.

Governor Ivey said, “That case is being investigated by ALEA [Alabama Law Enforcement Agency], and until they finish their investigation, there’s not a whole lot to say.”

“I trust ALEA, and our job is to protect law enforcement officers as well as public safety, and we’ll stay true to that mission,” Governor Ivey said.

The shooting is still under investigation by ALEA. On Monday, Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion issued a statement saying Perkins’ death was “unfortunate.” The statement also said that DPD would not be releasing the body camera footage of the incident.

The protest on Tuesday marked the third day of protest in Decatur. People also gathered on Sunday and Monday.

According to protestors, there will be a vigil held for Perkins on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The vigil will be held in front of the Decatur Police Department at Decatur City Hall.