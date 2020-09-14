Progress continues on US-231 fixes near Lacey’s Spring

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Highway 231 over Brindlee Mountain was a route that many people relied on, especially for their daily commutes. The road is still out of commission, but we have an update on construction.

For months now, many people have been taking the detour route that adds a significant amount of time and miles to their commute, and it’s been a while since we’ve seen updated photos of what the new bridge will look like over highway 231.

Sellers Photo posted updated pictures on Facebook. You can see both bridges are well underway and it looks significantly different than it did when this area was just roads going over the mountain.

The $14.6 million project will put two bridges over about 1,000 feet of mountainside that has been cleared away.

A landslide in February during some heavy rains caused the road to crack open in several different areas. The Alabama Department of Transportation says their crews are working around the clock, seven days a week, to reopen the road by December 2.

ALDOT says the pandemic isn’t slowing down their progress and that’s pretty evident. We’ve been covering this story from the beginning, and every morning the construction trucks are out early in Lacey’s Spring hauling resources up to the mountain.