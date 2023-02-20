Roxanne Richard Hardiman was indicted for chemical endangerment of a child in January. (Photo: Priceville Police Department)

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Priceville woman has been indicted by a grand jury for chemically endangering a child.

According to court records, 38-year-old Roxanne Richards Hardiman of Shoal Creek Road was indicted for allowing a person under the age of 18 to be exposed to, ingest, inhale or have contact with a controlled substance while in her care.

The Priceville Police Department (PPD) said that Assistant Chief Jason Wilbanks turned over the chemical endangerment of a child case to a grand jury on February 24.

Roxanne Richard Hardiman (Photo: Priceville Police Department)

The indictment was handed down on Jan. 26, resulting in a felony warrant being issued for Hardiman’s arrest.

Hardiman reportedly turned herself in at the Morgan County Jail on February 15 and was held there with a bond set at $1,500.

Court records show Hardiman posted that bond on Feb. 17.