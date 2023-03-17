PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities in Morgan County are asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who they believe to be a runaway.

14-year-old Makayley Diann Draper was last seen at her home on Bradford Circle in Priceville around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Draper is a white female, 5’4″, weighs around 138 pounds, with blue/green eyes and brown/red hair with blonde highlights.

If you have seen the teen or have any information on her whereabouts, contact Officer Turk Jones with the Priceville Police Department at (256) 355-5476.

You can also call Morgan County 911.