PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Rick Williams, the Priceville Police Chief who survived a shooting earlier this year, has officially retired.

According to a social media post from Priceville Police, Williams retired from his post at a city council meeting on Monday night. He had served in law enforcement for more than 20 years.

Jerry Holmes succeeded Williams as Chief of Police, according to the city’s website.

Williams announced his intentions to retire earlier this year, and stated his resignation would be tendered at the end of September.

“Thank you to the men and women of the City of Priceville for all of the support, love, and confidence for allowing to lead our department,” Williams stated in a Facebook post in May. “You all are absolutely loved as family. It’s been an amazing 23 years.”

In that post, Williams referenced an incident earlier this year where he was injured in a shooting on Emory Drive in Priceville. He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after the incident.

Williams said his focus now would turn to advocate for policies that “save lives on the battlefield our officers fight on daily.”