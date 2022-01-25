PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin told News 19 that Priceville Police Chief Rick Williams was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting that left one man dead and Williams injured.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon on Emory Drive in Priceville.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said that someone called 911 to report a suspicious person in the area. Swafford said when officers arrived, the suspect Bradley Ellison, shot at the officers and they returned fire.

Williams was shot in the incident and was transported to Decatur General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Ellison was also shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries around 3:30 p.m., according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur Police Department, Somerville Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Priceville Police Department assisted on the scene.

Williams was placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted, which is a common procedure after an officer-involved shooting. News 19 was told that Sergeant Jason Willbanks will be interim chief during this time.