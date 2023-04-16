PRICEVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Priceville Police Department (PPD) says it arrested a man Saturday in connection with a home invasion earlier this week.

PPD said James Patrick Hardy was arrested Saturday in connection with a home invasion earlier this week in Madison County. The department said that he was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant. He has also been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and illegal possession/use of a credit or debit card in Madison County.

PPD said the arrest took place after Investigator Turk Jones and Reserve Officer Sammy Larimore were patrolling near the Super 8 Motel on Marco Drive and observed a man in the parking lot matching the description of a person wanted in connection with a home invasion earlier this week in Madison County.

The department said the man, later identified as Hardy, noticed the officers and then ran back to his motel room. PPD said officers were quickly able to locate and detain Hardy. PPD said officers also located a vehicle that had been stolen during the home invasion.

Madison County Investigator were also called to the scene a short time later.