PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Priceville Police Department (PPD) is looking for three men suspected of attempting to rob a Traditions Bank ATM.

According to Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes, a citizen reported to PPD that three men were attempting to rob the ATM around 3 a.m. Monday.

Holmes said the three men had tools and were planning to rip the machine from the foundation. However, only cosmetic damage was done to the machine.

The three men were wearing masks and using a stolen truck. Holmes told News 19 that the truck was recovered and assumed that the men had another vehicle, which allowed them to get away quickly.

He said the department is continuing to look for the suspects but does not have any more information at the time.