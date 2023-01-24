PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — New details have been released in what authorities are calling an attempted murder of a Priceville woman after she was allegedly doused with gasoline and set on fire.

Marquise Antwan Wayns is accused of luring the victim to the 3000-block of North Bethel Road on January 10 “via Snapchat,” according to a recently-released affidavit.

A search warrant was obtained for Wayns’ car, a black 2008 Chevrolet Impala, which is where investigators found a cell phone, Glock 9mm Pistol, Stevens 12-gauge Shotgun and a red Under Armour long-sleeve shirt.

Investigators believe the evidence on that phone will reveal those Snapchat conversations.

Court documents show that the woman, described as Wayns’ 19-year-old ex-girlfriend, was lured to the residence under false pretenses. When she arrived, documents say Wayns appeared and poured gasoline on her head and body, then ignited it.

She ran to a nearby residence where someone there called 911.

When authorities arrived that night, they found the woman with severe burns on her face and upper torso. She was transported to a burn center for treatment and was last reported to be in stable condition.

22-year-old Wayns, a Hillsboro resident, was arrested two days later in connection to the incident.

Wayns is charged with attempted murder and his bond is set at $200,000. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 24 for Wayns in Morgan County.